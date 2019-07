(WIVB) — Get ready for a major rematch on Jeopardy!

The game show is getting ready for its highly anticipated Tournament of Champions.

The roster includes James Holzhauer, who earlier this year won more than $2.4 million in a 32-game streak.

Emma Boettcher, the powerhouse who stopped Holzhauer, will also be playing.

The 10-day competition is set to air November 4-15.