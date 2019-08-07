Jamestown Kmart among 26 Sears, Kmart stores set to close

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Jamestown Kmart is one of 26 Sears and Kmart stores set to close in late October.

“Over the past several months, we have worked hard to strengthen our vendor relationships, return our inventory levels to normal, and improve customer satisfaction and operations; however, we have faced a number of challenges returning our stores to sustainable levels of productivity, including differences with Sears Holdings over our purchase agreement and a generally weak retail environment. These challenges have unfortunately affected our performance and limited our strategic choices.” Transform Co.

Five of the stores are Kmarts, while the remaining 21 are Sears stores.

The Jamestown Kmart, located at 975 Fairmount Ave., is the only New York store on the list.

Liquidation sales at the stores are expected to begin around August 15.

Eligible associates will be offered the same number of weeks of severance pay that was offered to employees of Sears Holdings Corporation prior to the company’s October 2018 bankruptcy filing.