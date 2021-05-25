Jamestown leaders hope they can rid the city of a dozen zombie properties through lawsuit

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jamestown leaders hope the power of a lawsuit will help them rid the city of a dozen zombie properties.

On Tuesday, they announced that funding from the state attorney general’s office will give them the resources to take the owners of the properties to court, to force the homes to be cleaned up.

Jamestown’s city development director hopes this will help the properties end up in the hands of responsible homeowners.



“We often see some of the properties tend to be more rental, so creating that homeownership and giving opportunities for homeownership is the end goal,” said Jamestown director of development Crystal Surdyk.

The city of Jamestown will also allocate funding to help potential homeowners rehabilitate houses, rather than have them demolished.