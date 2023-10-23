BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing charges related to alleged sexual abuse towards a child, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

47-year-old Jose Rosario is accused of having sexual contact with a child under 11 years old at a residence on Jamestown’s north side. He was arrested on Saturday.

Rosario is charged with first-degree sex abuse, first-degree criminal sex act and predatory sex assault on a child. He was arraigned in Jamestown City Court and committed to the Chautauqua County Jail.