Jamestown man charged with failing to register as a sex offender

(WIVB) – A Jamestown man has been charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

Edward Hastings, 50, faces up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 if convicted.

Hastings was convicted of second degree sodomy in Cattaraugus County in April 1997. As a result he was required to register as a sex offender for life, including updating his registration to reflect any out-of-state change in address within 10 days.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, in Jan. 2018, Hastings registered an address in Georgia, but later that year he obtained an apartment on Prendergast Avenue in Jamestown without notifying authorities. He began receiving SNAP benefits and Public Assistance funds through New York State in 2019 and in March, the U.S. Marshal Service received information that Hastings had fled Georgia and was living in Jamestown.

Hastings was evicted from his Jamestown apartment in March for non-payment of rent.