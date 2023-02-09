JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was charged with striking and killing a 15-year-old girl in a hit-and-run on New Year’s Eve 2021 and again for his involvement in a second fatal collision on Dec. 5, 2022, has been remanded without bail to the custody of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office, per the Chautauqua County DA.

Randall Rolison was discharged Thursday from UPMC Hamot, where he had been receiving medical treatment for the injuries he sustained in the 2022 crash. He was immediately taken into custody following his release from the hospital and awaits trial for the two separate felony indictments.

The charges stem from the Dec. 31, 2021 death of Lexy Hughan, who was struck by the tractor-trailer Rolison was operating, as well as the Dec. 5, 2022 death of 71-year-old Linda Kraemer, who was killed after Rolison reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign and his vehicle collided with the one Kraemer was in. Her husband, Gary Kraemer, was driving that vehicle and was also injured in the crash.

Following a motion from the DA after the second crash, Rolison’s bail was revoked.