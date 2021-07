JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man from Jamestown has admitted to enticing a child.

Federal prosecutors say 35-year-old Richard LaFrance faces up to life in prison. They say he met a 14-year-old in 2019.

LaFrance has admitted to communicating with the teen through email and text message.

Federal prosecutors say he also had sex with the victim.

LaFrance will be sentenced in November