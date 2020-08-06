Jamestown man sentenced to over 12 years in prison for selling methamphetamine, gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown man has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison for selling methamphetamine and a gun charge.

Kyle Kamholtz, 33, of Jamestown, was sentenced to serve 152 months in prison by a federal judge after being convicted of possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Kamholtz was identified as a methamphetamine distributor in the Jamestown area during an investigation that started in Nov. 2017 by the Jamestown Police Department.

