Jamestown Police announce new protocols to prevent COVID-19 exposure

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Jamestown Police Department has announced new protocols intended to limit exposure to COVID-19.

Effective immediately, calls to dispatch or the command center will be screened by the call taker and asked health-related questions.

Non-emergency calls that can be handled over the phone will be handled over the phone. If an officer needs to respond to a scene, that officer will follow the social distance rule.

Everyone is encouraged to call first before coming to the police reception area.

There will be no change to in-progress or emergency response calls.