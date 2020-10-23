Jamestown Police: Driver struck 2-year-old, didn’t stop

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A two-year-old child was struck while walking with family members Thursday night on E. 5th St. Thursday night.

Jamestown Police responded to the call around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police reports, the driver of the vehicle that struck the child didn’t stop and continued driving.

The driver drove into a parking lot at E. 4th Street and E. 2nd St. where a group of people who saw the crash approached the vehicle and broke the driver’s side window.

According to police, the driver was in fear of harm to himself and drive away, stopping in a lot on Franklin Street where police found him.

The child was taken to UPMC Chautauqua and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved- a 2007 Chevrolet HHR- has been impounded by police and the investigation is ongoing.

Charges against the driver are expected pending further investigation and the driver’s name will be released when charges are filed, police said.