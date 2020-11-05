Jamestown Police investigating after two elementary school students report being approached by strange men on way to school

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jamestown Police are investigating after two elementary school students reported being approached by two suspicious males near Lincoln Elementary School on Thursday.

The students reported that the men followed them as they walked to school and attempted to engage in conversation.

The students immediately notified the building principal.

The Jamestown Police Department is continuing to investigate this situation.

Anyone with information on this situation is asked to contact them at 483-7537 or via the Anonymous Tips Line at 483-8477 (Tips). All calls are kept confidential.

Parents and guardians are asked to talk with your children about the importance of not talking to strangers, or if any stranger approaches them, to report it immediately to a trusted adult.