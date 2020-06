JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jamestown Police are currently investigating what is believed to be an arson fire at the batting cages in Bergman Park.

According to Jamestown Police, Parks Department staff reported to work to find the cages still smoldering.

Investigators are examining video from the park to attempt to identify the suspect or suspects.

Anyone who has information on the fire should contact Jamestown Police at 483-7537 or leave an anonymous tip at 483-8477.