Jamestown Police investigating “shots fired” incident

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jamestown Police are investigating a report of multiple shots fired Wednesday night in the area of Falconer Street at Bowen Street.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers at the scene located multiple shell casings in the area that they say were fired from a semi-automatic pistol.

There are no known injuries at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Jamestown Police at 483-7537 or via the Anonymous Tips Line at 483-Tips (8477) or the Tips 411 App. All calls and tips are kept confidential.

