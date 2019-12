JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jamestown Police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Gianna L. Coleman is 5’05” and 150 lbs. She has been reported as missing since October 21, 2019.

Gianna has recently been in contact with several friends via social media and is believed to be in the Jamestown area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537 or the TipLine at 716-483-8477 or the Tips 411 App.