Jamestown Police looking for suspect who shot SUV

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jamestown Police say an SUV was struck by at least one bullet Tuesday afternoon around Center Street and Chandler Street.

Police responded to the area around 2:17 p.m.

According to police reports, the shooter was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. Investigators obtained video of the incident, and the shooter can be seen firing multiple rounds as he chased the vehicle.

The occupants of the SUV weren’t injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537 or via the Tips Line at 716-483-8477. All calls are kept confidential.