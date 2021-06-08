Jamestown Police looking for suspects who attempted to “fish” from bank dropbox

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Police in Jamestown are trying to find a man and woman who used an unusual method of ‘fishing’ in their attempt to steal from a bank.

Police say the suspects tried to steal from the overnight drop box at the Lakeshore Savings Bank on Fourth Street.

Police say they used a fishing-type device to drop a sticky trap into the overnight drop box, aiming to snag a deposit bag and pull it out of the dropbox.

According to police, that device became stuck in the dropbox and the suspects left empty-handed.

Police say there have been similar incidents at another local bank.