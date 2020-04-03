1  of  4
Coronavirus
More than 92,000 test positive for coronavirus in NY A record 6.6 million seek US jobless aid as layoffs mount See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 326 active closings. Click for more details.

Jamestown police seize more than 14 grams of meth and 14 bags of fentanyl

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police arrested two people on drug charges during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after Noon, police stopped a vehicle on Water St. at Foote Ave. Inside of it, police say they found crystal meth, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, cash and an illegal metal knuckle knife.

The driver, 31-year-old Richard Catanese Jr., was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was also wanted as a parole absconder.

His passenger, Christine Park, 33, was also arrested after police say they found meth in her possession. Police charged her with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

In all, police seized 14.7 grams of meth and 2.6 grams (14 bags) of fentanyl.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss