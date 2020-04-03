Jamestown police seize more than 14 grams of meth and 14 bags of fentanyl

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police arrested two people on drug charges during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after Noon, police stopped a vehicle on Water St. at Foote Ave. Inside of it, police say they found crystal meth, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, cash and an illegal metal knuckle knife.

The driver, 31-year-old Richard Catanese Jr., was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was also wanted as a parole absconder.

His passenger, Christine Park, 33, was also arrested after police say they found meth in her possession. Police charged her with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

In all, police seized 14.7 grams of meth and 2.6 grams (14 bags) of fentanyl.