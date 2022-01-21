Jan. 21, 2022 is George Richert Day in Buffalo: A look back at George’s career

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — George Richert retired Friday after 30 years in journalism. A respected reporter, an award-winner and a treasured member of the News 4 family, George will be missed by everyone in the newsroom.

Friday, Mayor Byron Brown issued a proclamation, declaring Jan. 21, 2022 “George Richert Day” in the City of Buffalo, reflecting on the difference George has made in the community.

George spent 10 years in local radio across four stations before coming to News 4, where he continued to tell the stories of people in Western New York and serve as a role model to others in the industry for 20 years.

Now stepping away to spend more time with his family and enjoy the outdoors, News 4 took a look back at the highlights of his career.

In his goodbye video above, News 4 features some of the stories George told during his time here, as well as his final thoughts about closing out his journalism career.