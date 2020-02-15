Japanese man tested positive for coronavirus after returning from trip to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON) — A man in his 60s tested positive for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) shortly after returning from a trip to Hawaii. He has not visited China recently.

The man is from the Aichi Prefecture in central Japan, and visited Maui and Oahu from January 28th to February 7th. He took Hawaiian Airlines flight HA265 from Kahului to Honolulu on Feb. 3, the same day he reported having cold-like symptoms. While on Oahu, the man stayed at the Grand Waikikian by Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hawaiian Airlines released the following statement:

Today the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) asked us for information regarding HA265 from Kahului to Honolulu on Feb. 3, 2020, which transported a Japanese visitor who had since become ill and, upon his return to Japan on another carrier later in the week, was diagnosed with COVID-19. We extend our sincere wishes for this gentlemen’s full recovery and are cooperating with public health agencies to support notification of passengers as they determine is necessary. We are also in the process of reaching out to crew and agents who supported this particular flight to make sure that they are healthy and supported.” Hawaiian Airlines

Shortly after returning home on February 8th, he was hospitalized with a high fever. He was then diagnosed with pneumonia, and ultimately tested positive for COVID-19.

Click here to see an interactive map tracking coronavirus in real-time

Whether or not he contracted the virus in Hawaii is still uncertain. However, according to State Epidemiologist, Dr. Sarah Park, based on what is known of the incubation period the man most likely became infected with the virus in Japan or in transit to Hawaii.

“We understand the man did not exhibit symptoms while visiting Maui earlier this month, but we are monitoring this situation,” Mayor Victorino said. “My administration is working closely with the state Department of Health to ensure the safety of residents and visitors to the County of Maui.”

Officials are still investigating so they can follow up with those he may have been exposed to. Dr. Park did confirm that the man was wearing a mask while traveling.

Earlier this week, a Hawaii resident became the state’s first mandatory quarantine case. The resident, who arrived in Honolulu Monday morning, Feb. 10 was at Hubei province, the epicenter of the contamination, several days before.