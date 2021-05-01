Jaret Patterson goes undrafted, signs with Washington Football Team

Buffalo Bulls running back Jaret Patterson (26) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Akron Zips at UB stadium in Amherst, N.Y., Saturday Dec. 12, 2020. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It may have been a surprise to some, but nevertheless UB running back Jaret Patterson went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite a historic season for the stud back, he had to wait to join an NFL team. Patterson signed with the Washington Football Team as an undrafted free agent just a few moments after Saturday’s conclusion.

It’s something that didn’t sit well with the UB star. He tweeted on Saturday afternoon that he’s used to being overlooked.

Lol this only more motivation!! More fuel to the fire!! This ain’t nothing new to me!! I know god is doing this for a reason!! — Jaret Patterson (@__JP26) May 1, 2021

Patterson jumped to the front page of the news in 2020 when he rushed for more than 400 yards and eight touchdowns in one game. He only played in six games in 2020 and still managed more than 1,000 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Patterson will be fighting for a roster spot with Washington, as they seem set at running back already. They picked Antonio Gibson in the 3rd round of last year’s draft and he finished with 11 touchdowns and more than 700 yards in his rookie year.