LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hundreds of people in Lancaster were without power for a few hours overnight following a crash on Pleasant View Drive.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

🚨For my fellow Lancaster residents : This Jeep went directly into a transformer, power lines down. Multiple neighborhoods without power and Pleasant View is closed. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/n32GDMhbXP — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) July 18, 2020

The vehicle, a Jeep, went into a transformer, taking down power lines.

NYSEG says over 300 customers lost power, but it was restored around 2:15 a.m.

Lancaster Fire and Police were on the scene.

There is no word yet on the condition of the driver or passengers.