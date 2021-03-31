Jeff Glor of CBS this Morning Saturday talks reporting during the pandemic

(WIVB)– A Tonawanda native who has spent more than a dozen years at CBS News shared his experiences with students and viewers Tuesday.

Jeff Glor was the featured guest during a ‘virtual’ conversation and ‘Q and A’ session hosted by the Buffalo Broadcasters Association.

News 4’s Jacquie Walker moderated the event and asked Glor how covid has affected his work reporting for CBS this Morning Saturday.



” I Spend a lot of time on the road because we like to do these interviews in person if we can and we can do them in a safe way. I think you can make connections and get to know people and tell their stories better if you’re seeing them in person as opposed to just a zoom call.”

Glor says his team is planning a reporting trip to Hawaii in the near future as covid restrictions ease up.