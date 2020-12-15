Jericho Road aims at being transparent as healthcare providers start getting vaccinated to ease community concerns

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – The United States has a COVID-19 vaccine, which is being shipped across the country Monday night. The challenge now is convincing people the shot is safe.

Jericho Road’s Medical Director Takesha Leonard says a health center’s relationship with their patients has a lot to do with trust. She stressed how important it will be for healthcare providers to be honest when they share their experiences getting vaccinated.

“They need to see someone that looks like them, sounds like them, that they trust,” she said. “That’s going to get it first and be the forefront and the face of this thing, and say yes I got it and let me tell you something, the side effects were this.”

Leonard is hoping that honesty goes a long way for her patients.

“I think it’s going to be super important for us as leaders, even for me as an African American provider on the east side of Buffalo, to get that vaccine and be very transparent and open to my patients on how I’m feeling and what’s going on,” she said.

As a family nurse practitioner and medical director, Leonard treats patients mainly from Buffalo’s east side and west side.

Healthcare providers will be one of the first groups with access to a COVID-19 vaccine. Leonard wants to take that opportunity as a chance to acknowledge and address people’s concerns about getting vaccinated.

“Our patients are nervous and scared and rightfully so,” she said. “I myself had to question like OK what are we doing with this? How can I communicate to my patients that this is going to be effective and this is actually good for them?”

One way she’s considering, is filming herself getting the shot.

“I want to have a form that’s open for patients to ask questions and maybe not just patients but community members, because that’s what they want to know,” she said.

She also wants the vaccine to be more accessible to patients and the minority community then COVID-19 testing was.

“Jericho road on the east side has been the primary practice that have been testing community folks without any barriers,” she said. “Of course I’m concerned that we might not be the first community that’s looked at to be given vaccines.”

Leonard says they don’t have an exact timeline for when they’ll receive the batch of vaccines. Jericho Road is currently a testing site, so they’ll continue focusing on those efforts in the meantime.