Jericho Road Ministries part of vaccine equity plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Jericho Road Ministries in Buffalo will be one of the first community health centers in the nation to receive the covid vaccine.



Congressman Brian Higgins announced today that Jericho Road will be one of the 250-centers to receive doses. The founder, Doctor Myron Glick says he can’t wait to start vaccinating his patients.



“As an individual, as a father, as someone who lives in Buffalo and is part of the community I’m excited to be part of this solution which is to get the vaccine into people’s arms.”



Doctor Glick tells News 4 he does not know how many doses they will receive or when they’ll come in. He says his center will prioritize patients first, followed by people living near the Jericho Road clinics.