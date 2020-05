Jericho Road Community Health Center is now providing COVID-19 testing at multiple sites.

This includes diagnostic and antibody testing.

The community testing events are first-come, first-serve, and are mostly taking place outside.

No appointment is necessary, and neither insurance nor a primary care provider prescription are required either.

Providers at Jericho Road have continued to serve the populations most in need throughout the pandemic, including refugees, immigrants, and asylum seekers.