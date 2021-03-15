Jerk’s Soda Fountain and Ice Cream to stay closed indefinitely

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jerk’s Soda Fountain and Ice Cream will stay closed indefinitely, the business announced on its Facebook page Monday.

“With the losses we’ve already incurred due to the policies associated with COVID-19, we cannot take the risk of a costly move and necessary remodeling of a new location,” the post reads. “We appreciate all of our loyal customers over the years and are saddened we will not be seeing you again. Thank you all for the memories!”

The ice cream shop, located on Main Street in downtown Buffalo, closed down in August. At that time they had planned to reopen in another location in spring 2021.