As playoffs loom, the possible story lines abound

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, above, celebrates with teammate offensive tackle Dion Dawkins after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — As you might expect, the national bandwagon is getting crowded after Josh Allen and the Bills won their third straight prime-time game Saturday to sew up their first AFC East championship in 25 years.

On Monday morning, the NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt called Allen a “bad-ass” and a “superstar” on “Good Morning Football.” Brandt said the Bills are an elite team, one of three top contenders to win the Super Bowl.

Three weekends from now, on either Jan. 9 or 10, the Bills will host a playoff game for the first time since Dec. 28, 1996, when they were upset at Rich Stadium by Jacksonville in Jim Kelly’s final game. Kelly was carted off with an injury early in the fourth quarter that day.

That remains the only playoff loss the Bills have ever suffered in their current stadium. They were a remarkable 9-0 at Rich in the postseason before the Jaguars shocked them in ’96.

So playing in Buffalo should be a considerable advantage, even if the Covid-19 infection rate hasn’t abated sufficiently for Gov. Cuomo to allow a small percentage of fans to attend the game (or “games” if they catch the Steelers and earn the No. 2 seed in the conference).

At any rate, we’ll see a home playoff game for the first time in 24 years. With that in mind, it’s never too early to contemplate the possible playoff scenarios, for the Bills.

Mapping out the playoffs is a fascinating and confusing exercise. As Meryl Streep and Alec Baldwin might say, “It’s complicated!” But with the Bills soaring in the public consciousness as a Super Bowl contender, it’s warranted.

Heading into Monday night’s game at Cincinnati, the Steelers were 11-2 (with a two-game losing skid) and owned the second AFC seed, which would guarantee them at least two home games if they won their first wild-card game.

Pittsburgh can still finish first overall in the AFC if it wins out. The Chiefs are 13-1 and beat the Bills head-to-head (first tiebreaker), so there’s no way Buffalo could finish as the top seed in the AFC and host Kansas City in the AFC title game.

As things stand after 14 games, the Bills would be the third seed in the AFC. They would host the Colts in the first round. Indy is currently tied with Tennessee at 10-4 atop the AFC South. The Titans are first based on division record. They split with the Colts during the season.

Again, there’s a multitude of possibilities, and many intriguing story lines. Imagine the Colts coming to Buffalo. Head coach Frank Reich would return to the scene of his finest hour, the Bills’ epic comeback win over the Oilers on Jan. 3, 1993.

How about a Bills-Browns playoff meeting? It would match a team that hasn’t won a playoff game in 25 years (the Bills) against a team that hasn’t won one in 26. The last time Cleveland won a playoff game was in 1994 against the Patriots. Bill Belichick was the Browns’ head coach and Nick Saban the defensive coordinator. Not a bad coaching staff.

Cleveland is 10-4 after beating the Giants on Sunday. They’re a near-lock to end their 17-year playoff drought (sound familiar?). The Browns’ last playoff game was a loss to the Steelers after the 2002 season, when Kelly Holcomb (yes, that Kelly Holcomb) threw for 429 yards in defeat.

The Browns are currently the fifth seed in the AFC, having beaten the Colts head-to-head. They play at the Jets next weekend before finishing at home against the Steelers. They actually have a chance to win the AFC North if they win out.

There’s a jumble of five teams separated by a single game in the AFC, with four playoff spots on the line. The Raiders are technically alive at 7-7, but essentially out of it (the way many Bills teams were “in the hunt” during the drought).

The Colts, Browns and Titans are all 10-4. The Dolphins and Ravens are 9-5. None of those five teams has clinched a playoff spot. So any of them could conceivably wind up in the sixth spot and come to Buffalo in the first game — assuming Buffalo finishes with the third seed.



I told you it was complicated.

There would be some juicy story lines if the Titans came to town. The Bills would be looking to avenge their worst loss of the season, a 42-16 thrashing in Tennessee when they were 4-0. Or if you’re partial to ancient grievances, there’s the lingering memory of the Music City Miracle to stir the masses.

Oh, the Dolphins. Miami is 9-5 and currently sitting in the seventh and final playoff spot in the expanded field. The Dolphins have the edge over the Ravens due to a one-game lead in conference record. But they finish at the Raiders and Bills and have a difficult road ahead.

A Bills-Dolphins playoff game would stir old memories, too. They met four times in the postseason in the 1990s. The Bills won the first three, including their last playoff win — a 37-22 spanking in ’95 in Don Shula’s final game as coach.

The Dolphins are in if they win their final two games for 11-5. If they go 10-6, they’ll still get in if Baltimore ends up 10-6 with a loss to the Bengals. If the Dolphins and Ravens both finish 10-6, with the Ravens beating the Bengals, Baltimore gets in because of a better record vs. common opponents.

Yeah, it’s a lot to, uh, process. But Bills fans can be thankful that for once, they’re not calculating the odds to sneak into the playoffs, but figuring out the various possibilities for opponents as the favorites in a home playoff game.

Remember when the Jets came to Buffalo for the 2015 finale, needing to beat the Bills to get Ryan Fitzpatrick his first playoff berth? He’s still looking for his first playoff trip, at age 38. It would be some story if Fitz had to come off the bench to save the day in Buffalo on Jan. 3.

The Bills were out of the playoffs that day under Rex Ryan and still bounced the Jets out of the playoffs. This year, they’ll have a lot to play for in the finale, maybe the second seed in the AFC and a chance to host two playoff games for the first time since 1993, the last of the Super Bowl years.

It’s a bit far-fetched, but imagine that the Bills get the No. 2 seed, the Chiefs get upset in the division round and Buffalo gets to host the AFC championship game.

Think of that. After no home playoff games for 24 years, they’d host three times in a single postseason. That’s a pretty outlandish scenario, but Bills fans can dream. It’s part of the fun, after all.