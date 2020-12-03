Fuzak blazes a path, on and off the field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — These are heady times for UB football. The Bulls are unbeaten. They lead the nation in scoring and are second in rushing yards per game. Junior Jaret Patterson ran for 405 yards and eight touchdowns last week to put himself into the Heisman Trophy conversation.

It’s a great time to be a Bulls offensive lineman. They’ve opened some gaping holes this season. What they haven’t done much is open their mouths. You know what they say about O linemen. If people are talking about you, it’s usually because you’ve done something wrong.

“When you play O line, you understand that your name is not going to be mentioned at all,” said senior right tackle Jake Fuzak, a Williamsville native. “No news is good news.”

“Our O line is made up for misfits, to be quite frank,” Fuzak said by phone on Tuesday. “Our center, Mike Novitsky, had one offer. He was a lacrosse player coming out of high school and has turned into quite a gem.

“Jack Klank, who came here as a walk-on, hadn’t really seen the field until he was a redshirt junior. Last week, he was the highest-rated guard in the country.

“You’ve got Kayode Awosika (the left tackle), the son of a Nigerian chief. That’s a kid I normally would never have met if Buffalo hadn’t offered him a scholarship.

“Then there’s Jake Goll, our other guard, who was viewed as undersized and not fast enough coming out of high school.”

“Me, I was a former defensive lineman,” Fuzak said. “What we do shouldn’t work. But I think that little chip on our shoulders, being underdogs, has helped pave the way for how we’ve played thus far.”

The blockers carry the chip, and the running backs carry the ball. No team in FBS has done it better this season. The Bulls are second in the nation in rushing (behind Air Force) with 323.2 yards a game. UB leads in average per rush by a wide margin with a staggering 7.2 yards a pop.

Patterson, who was fifth in the nation in rushing a year ago, has 920 yards — on just 107 carries. Kevin Marks, who ran for 1,035 yards last season as a BACKUP — has 331 yards this season and a 6.2 average.

“So all the hard work we did over the summer and this past winter, is paying off for us,” Fuzak said. “We’re super, super proud to be part of a game like (last week’s win over Kent State), especially for Jaret.”

The offensive line, under position coach Scott Fuchs, has paved the way for an historic run at UB. Fuzak, who was an all-Western New York defensive lineman at Williamsville South (and Trench Trophy winner as WNY’s top high school lineman), might be the biggest misfit of all.

Fuzak sat out for much of his first year for medical reasons. He played sparingly as a defensive lineman as a redshirt freshman in 2017. Late in that season, the coaches decided to move him to the offensive line.

It’s always difficult when a football player gets moved to a different position. Some resist and transfer. Fuzak says he’s learned that the best things in life tend to be the ones that are unexpected.

“As an athlete, you can either trust that the coaches know what they’re doing, or you can let it affect how you’re playing,” Fuzak explained. “I’m not the type of guy that says, ‘Oh, that’s BS, no way I’m doing that.’

“One of the reasons I committed here was I trusted the coaches. They’ve been doing football a lot longer than I have. I understood that moving to offensive tackle, I had to work really, really hard to catch up and build the coaches’ trust in me.”

Fuzak got an education in offensive line play — which he says is ongoing to this day. He played sparingly as a sophomore and junior. But late in the 2019 season, Awosika, at the time the starting right tackle, got hurt. Fuzak went in and started the last two games.

You might say the offense didn’t miss a beat. In Fuzak’s first start at right tackle, the Bulls ran for 455 yards against Bowling Green. Then they smashed Charlotte, 31-9, in the Bahamas Bowl for the first bowl victory in school history.

Fuzak has started the last six games, dating back to that BG win. The Bulls have averaged 47.2 points and 326 rushing yards. Patterson has carried the football 165 times for 1,391 yards (8.43 yards a pop) and 24 touchdowns in those six games.

“I’m honored and truly fortunate to be part of the program right now,” Fuzak said. “Not only part of it, but playing a bigger role. So I guess the best way to summarize my career would be, ‘doing what you’re told, making the best out of it, and enjoying it along the way’.”

It was around the time when he switched positions that Fuzak decided to shift his career ambition as well. He realized his NFL dream was a long shot. A social sciences major, he had considered being a high school guidance counselor, an FBI agent, even the ministry, after college.

“I left high school under the premonition that I wanted to help people,” he said. “I didn’t know exactly how to do that, but I wanted to have an impact on people’s lives.”

Fuzak said he doesn’t believe in divine intervention. He’s a religious man, but he believes you open your own doors in life. But during one week, he had five or six random people tell him he should consider going into movies.

“So I talked to my parents (Tiffany and Jonathan) about it,” he called. “My mother said ‘You should call your aun’t. She was in the film industry out in LA for awhile. She had met George Lucas a couple of times.”

One thing led to another. Fuzak applied to a number of graduate schools for film. Last year, before the pandemic, he got a gig as a production assistant on “A Quiet Place Part II,” a John Krasinski horror/thriller that was filmed in Western New York.

The movie, which stars Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt, was supposed to be released in March, around the time COVID shut things down. It’s now scheduled to come out next April. Krasinki wrote the screenplay and directed it, an inspiration for any would-be filmmaker.

Like many people of his generation, Fuzak came of age watching Krasinski as Jim Halpert, the mild-mannered charmer on the comic TV series, “The Office.”

“He’s a guy, a human being,” Fuzak said of his brief meeting with Krasinski. “That’s kind of lost in translation when we look at those superstars. Athletes included. They’re people and want to be treated as such.



“It was definitely a tad bit strange to see Jim from The Office walking around, not being Jim. That was cool. I was very fortunate to be part of that production. I was kind of like low man on the totem pole, do what you’re told.”

Fuzak loved the job. It confirmed the notion that his future was in film. He weighed the pros and cons of graduate school and decided that grad school could be good for making connections in the industry. He applied to three schools in Los Angeles and a couple in London.

“Last year for my Christmas present, my parents actually flew me out there before Covid to visit schools,” he said. “USC was leagues ahead of the other schools in terms of what I want to create.

“I just sent out my last application to grad schools last night. I find out hopefully in January or February if I’m honored to attend any of those universities or not.”

It’s been a busy time for Fuzak, on and off the football field. On Thursday, he released his first short film about a father and a son, entitled “Unsung.”

“I wrote it to tell people what I think a good person is,” he said. “We live in a world right now that’s caked in Covid and social injustice and stuff. Someone needed to say, with all those things going around, good people endure.”

Fuzak wants to be a film director. He’s grateful for all the help he’s received from people in the Buffalo film community. His essential goal hasn’t changed since high school. He wants to help people, to make a difference with his life.

Last summer, he had an internship in the city at the Delavan-Grider Community Center. On his first day, he noticed that the entire wall in the front hallway was covered with photos from the movie, Black Panther.

“If a movie like that can have a mural in a community center in Buffalo, New York, then I will give my life to the attempt to create stories that can give kids and people hope or a shoulder to cry on, or a slap in the face if they need it,” Fuzak said.

He can’t think of any medium that can move the human soul the way film can. Sports comes close. There’s nothing quite like a team when it comes together in a special way and has a chance to compete for a championship.

College athletes were given an extra year of eligibility during the pandemic, regardless of how many games are played. Fuzak can return for a sixth year at UB if he chooses. He said he’s leaning toward coming back, though those film schools could make it a tough choice.

His family hasn’t been able to attend the games this fall because of the pandemic. His grandparents, Jim and Kay, are big fans. Uncles Bob and J.J. come with his parents. It would be nice if they could see him play in person one more year.

“I can’t give you a solid answer,” he said of his plans for 2021. “But life is kind of better when you react to it. As of right now, I’m assuming that I’m going to stay. I can’t even consider it until Dec. 19, after the MAC championship.

“First, we’ve got to win this game Saturday. There’s no room for mistakes on Saturday.”

The Bulls play at Ohio, which beat them in overtime last season. Ohio has allowed the fewest points per game of any team in the MAC. Patterson was held to 52 yards rushing in last year’s Ohio game, his fewest in two years.

The offensive line is on a stunning roll. They haven’t allowed a sack in eight consecutive games. And of course, they’re blocking for the best running game in team history, one of the best in the land.

“We’re always hungry, so we’re always looking to get better and improve and stuff,” Fuzak said. “But we have

two main objectives right now. The first, of course, is winning a MAC championship.”



The second is not to allow all the accolades to give them a false sense of security. All the UB games have been on TV thus far. The football world knows all about the offense and Patterson. The misfits on the offensive line are happy to remain anonymous and humble.

They don’t need the attention. Their work is all there on film. As Fuzak could attest, this UB football season is one powerful, inspiring tale.