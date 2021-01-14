Polian’s words of optimism ringing true

CANTON, OH – AUGUST 8: Bill Polian speaks during the NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 8, 2015 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Seasoned Buffalo fans are conditioned to trust Bill Polian as a judge of football talent. As the Bills’ general manager, Polian was the architect of the great Super Bowl teams. He went on to build another perennial championship contender with the Colts.



So when Polian talks, Bills fans listen. Why would they doubt the man now? When the Pegulas hired Sean McDermott as head coach in early 2017, Polian gushed about the pick. He compared McDermott to Marv Levy. He called him “cerebral, low-key, on the money.”



A year or so later, when the skeptics were trashing the choice of Josh Allen in the draft, Polian saw promise. He said Allen had great possibilities, and “four years from now, I believe we will be talking about the Bills as a Super Bowl contender.”

Today, as the Bills prepare to host the Ravens in the AFC divisional round, two wins from the Super Bowl, Polian’s words seem prescient. McDermott snapped the Bills’ playoff drought and became their best head coach since Levy. Allen has become the first true franchise quarterback since Jim Kelly, an MVP candidate.

Polian, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015, admires this Bills team from afar. And like the former players from those Super Bowl teams, the current teams stirs memories of those glory years.

“There’s so many similarities between this team and this organization and ours that you can’t help developing a kinship for it.”

It starts with the strong, calculated leadership of McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane. Allen’s dynamic play at quarterback summons memories of Kelly. The offense is relentless, the defense smart and resourceful. And like the players of a bygone era, the Bills have forged an emotional bond with a community that has fallen in love with this team.

“Yeah, and they should be,” Polian said. “Josh has done everything he could do to bond with Buffalo. And as is Buffalo’s wont, they’ve given him double in return.”



“Buffalo is a special place, and I mean all of Western New York. If you have players and an organization that makes the connection to the fans, and recognizes how much the fans care for and are attached to the team, you can’t help but have a love affair.”



Polian, who knows hosts his “Inside Football” podcast, was ahead of his time when it came to offensive football. He saw how the rules were changing to favor offense and passing and built his teams accordingly, devoting a significantly larger chunk of the salary cap to the offense.

His Bills and Colts teams were perennially near the top in scoring and offense. It helped to have future Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Kelly and Peyton Manning, but he surrounded them with players who allowed them to express their talents to the fullest.

It’s sometimes forgotten that between his Buffalo and Indianapolis jobs, Polian got an expansion Carolina team to an NFC title game in his second year of existence.

Allen and the Bills scored 501 points this season, shattering the previous team scoring record of 458 that was set by Kelly and the No-Huddle in 1991.

“Historically, the rules have always favored offense in the NFL,” Polian said. “So it makes sense to try and build your team to score points. That’s not to minimize defense by any means. At heart, I’m a defensive guy. But the fact is, you do have to score points.

“That’s more true today than ever, because of the use of the 53 1/3 yards width of the field. We’re now using every inch of it. That requires strong quarterbacks and it makes it much more difficult to play zone defense, because there’s much more ground to cover than there used to be.”

The game has evolved since Polian was running the Bills. Mobile quarterbacks with strong arms are more vital than ever. Saturday’s matchup between Allen and Lamar Jackson is a prime example of where the NFL game has come offensively.

It’s still about passing, however. Kelly was no runner, but the No-Huddle was ahead of its time and could have prospered in any era. Polian laughed when he was asked how those Buffalo offenses would do nowadays.



“Well, it would be fun,” he said. “It would be exciting. It was ahead of its time, don’t forget. Three wides and, absolutely, the no-huddle part of it was well ahead of its time.”



“We had our day, and it was marvelous,” Polian said. “It’s so thrilling to be able to come back to Buffalo and have people welcome us and still consider us part of the community. That’s unique to Buffalo and wonderful.

“But this is this team’s time. This is Josh’s time. More power to him. I think it’s great. It’s a new generation of fans, too, as well as a new generation of players. It keeps the bond between the fans and the franchise and the team growing through generations, and that’s tremendous as well.”



“My only regret,” he said, “is that the rest of the nation, and the world, can’t see that stadium full and rocking for a playoff game.”