Twenty-five years later, Bills seeking that next playoff win

Ruben Brown #79, Guard for the Buffalo Bills during the American Football Conference East game against the New Orleans Saints on 9 September 2001 at the Ralph Wilson Stadium, Orchard Park, New York, United States. The Saints won the game 24 – 6. (Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Ruben Brown has vivid memories of the Bills’ last post-season win. It happened to be the first playoff game of Brown’s decorated 13-year NFL career, in which he made nine Pro Bowls and played in a Super Bowl with the Bears.

“Oh, I remember,” Brown said early this week from New York City. “It was one of my fondest days. It was my rookie year, the playoffs. I was bouncing off the doggone ceiling just trying to stay calm for that game.



Brown was one of the most popular Bills in his time, an effusive soul who loved to engage with the public. As a rookie guard, he felt the pressure of being a first-round pick for a Bills team that had missed the playoffs for the first time in six seasons the year before.

The Bills had been written off by a lot of football people after missing the playoffs in 1994. They went to the playoffs without starting defensive backs Henry Jones and Jeff Burris. Star wideout Andre Reed was slowed by a torn calf muscle that cost him half the season.

Even head coach Marv Levy wasn’t immune. Levy missed three games in the middle of the season after undergoing prostate cancer surgery.

So there was a sense of unease entering the wild-card matchup with the rival Dolphins at Rich Stadium on Dec. 30, 1995. The Bills had beaten Miami just two weeks earlier in Buffalo, a physical 23-20 victory that culminated with a fight between Dolphins linebacker Bryan Cox and Bills fullback Carwell Gardner.

That was the day when Cox flipped a double-bird at Bills fans and spat five times in their direction while exiting the field. Gardner, who was also ejected, tried to get into the Miami dressing room to resume the fight later.

Those were the days when the Buffalo-Miami rivalry really mattered, when Jim Kelly and Dan Marino were the quarterbacks. There was much anticipation for the wild-card rematch. As it turned out, it wasn’t much of a match. The Bills crushed the Dolphins, 37-22.

Whatever the reason, the Bills were physically and emotionally primed for battle that day, and they dominated from the outset to improve their playoff record at Rich to 9-0.

“I remember people saying it would be tough to beat them again,” Brown recalled. “But when they came back up there, it seemed like we started kicking their butt as soon as the whistle blew.”



“I remember we lumped ‘em up pretty good,” said Steve Tasker. “We got on them really fast, and they kind of shut it down, which was a little surprising. But with Jim and the way that team was built, you didn’t come back on us.”

The Bills ran the ball down the Dolphins’ throats. As Tasker suggested, it seemed the Miami defenders lost heart at some point. The Bills rushed for 341 yards, which remains the most yards any NFL team has gained in a playoff game since the 1970 merger.

Overall, that playoff rushing performance is second only to the Bears, who ran for 382 yards against Washington in the 1940 NFL title game, which Chicago won, 73-0.

It must have seemed like 73-0 to the Dolphins on a cold December day in Buffalo. Thurman Thomas, who loved tormenting Miami, rushed 25 times for 158 yards and a touchdown. He had exactly 200 yards from scrimmage. It was the last big game of his brilliant playoff career.

Darick Holmes broke a 21-yard TD run early in the second quarter to make it 17-0. Tim Tindale, a Canadian fullback who had just 65 rushing yards in 37 career regular-season games, scored on a 44-yard run in the fourth quarter to make it 34-7, Buffalo.

“Oh, man, it was like we were shooting fish in a barrel. Everything was working right,” Brown recalled. “Our run plays were dialed up and we were just killing it.

“I don’t think Jim had to do much as far as passing, or go deep in the pocket a lot. It was just hand off Thurman here, hand off Thurman there, and he just tore it up.”

Fans remember how the team ran wild that day. Somewhat overshadowed was the fact that a special teams ace had the best receiving day of his career.

“I had a good game,” Tasker said with a chuckle. “What I remember is it was Don Shula’s last game as head coach. That gets lost in all of this. Winningest coach ever. To be on the field that day was pretty fun, particularly being able to contribute.”



Tasker contributed, all right. He caught five passes for 108 yards, all in the first half. At 33, he had the first 100-yard receiving day of his career. After 10 years, he had finally gotten a chance to play regularly at receiver that year. Some felt he could have been a solid wideout all along.

“Let me tell you else really thought it,” Levy said from his home in Chicago. “Jim Kelly. He was always tugging at me: ‘Marv, play Steve more as a receiver. Make him full-time.’ I said, ‘He’s too valuable in the kicking game’.’”



Tasker twisted his knee on a Miami fake punt late in the first half and was finished for the day. The Bills didn’t need him. The second half was an extended garbage time, with Marino piling up 422 largely irrelevant passing yards.

“The offense was hitting on all cylinders in that game,” said Cornelius Bennett, who signed with the Falcons after that ’95 season. “It was typical Buffalo weather. I remember more after the game, having a good time with the fans going through the tunnel.”



“That was always great after we won a big game. There’s a picture somewhere of me carrying Andre Reed through the tunnel on my back.”

The week after that Miami game, they lost in Pittsburgh, 40-21, as Bruce Smith stayed home with the flu. That started a streak of six consecutive playoff losses. The Bills were upset at home in the playoffs the following season by Jacksonville.

It was their first-ever playoff loss in 10 games at what was then Rich Stadium, and their last home playoff game until Saturday’s wild-card meeting with the Colts.



Brown said he figured winning playoff games would be a regular thing after that big win over Miami in his rookie year. Little did he know that a quarter of a century later, the Bills would still be looking for the next one.