Jessica Pegula returns the ball during a semifinal match against Anna Kalinskaya, of Russia, at the Citi Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Jessica Pegula lost Tuesday in the first round of the U.S. Open, 6-2, 6-3, to Alizé Cornet of France.

Jessica Pegula is the Buffalo-born daughter of Kim and Terry Pegula, who own the Bills and Sabres.

She is ranked No. 58 in women’s singles and was coming off the first WTA title of her career earlier this month.