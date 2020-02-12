Jet’s Pizza offering $2 pizzas, $0.20 slices Monday, portion of proceeds to go to Oishei

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–On Monday, February 17, Jet’s Pizza on Delaware Avenue will offer $2 small, one-topping pizzas, and $0.20 slices in celebration of President’s Day.

A portion of the proceeds from the day’s total sales will go to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

“We always love to help support Oshei Children’s Hospital here at Jet’s, when we get the opportunity. Since I’ve lived in Buffalo, I have always heard about the fantastic work they do for our youth in the community so we try to give back when we can,” said District Supervisor of Jet’s Buffalo Jeff Monfils.

The restaurant says the offer is available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for online, pick-up orders only. It’s limited to one slice and one small pizza per person.

To redeem the offer, use the code “Slice30” for a $0.20 slice and the code “Small2” for a $2.00 small pizza.