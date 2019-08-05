Job fair to take place at Buffalo Grand Hotel

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There will be a job fair taking place in Buffalo this Wednesday.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., dozens of employers will be seeking out candidates at the Buffalo Grand Hotel at 120 Church St.

Fields include sales, hospitality, customer service, accounting, administrative, banking, finance, insurance, government, technology, restaurant, and retail among others.

Those who attend the event are asked to bring multiple copies of their resume and dress professionally.

Attendance is free, and people planning to go should pre-register here.