Joining the push to get people into local independent theaters

After reopening to the public just a few weeks ago, local independent theaters are now worried that another shutdown is on the horizon.

“I’m very worried about these local independent theaters, because the future doesn’t look good for them if indeed we keep going into these lock downs,” said Tim Clark, Commissioner, Buffalo Niagara Film Commission.

“It means we’re heading in the wrong direction in terms of Covid,” said Ray Barker, North Park Theatre.

“We’re concerned that we are going to be shut down again should it go to orange,” said Lynn Kinsella Aurora Theatre.

That’s why two local theaters, the North Park Theatre and the Aurora Theatre, are trying to get ahead of the issue by hosting two special viewings.

Starting this weekend, The North Park Theater will be showing The True Adventures of Wolfboy and the Aurora Theater will be showing Cold Brook.

Buffalo native, actor Bill Fichtner, was in town when his movie Cold Brook showed at the Aurora Theatre last November. Now he’s helping to get the word out about the special showing.

“We’re the city of good neighbors. This is what Buffalo does over and over again, so just keep that in mind, if you’re comfortable, these theaters are there,” Fichtner said. “They’re opened safely, support them.”

For more information about the special showings North Park Theatre and Aurora Theatre.