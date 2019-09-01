Jonas Brothers made special visit at Penn State Children’s Hospital

HERSHEY, P.A. (WTAJ) — The Jonas Brothers made a special visit to the Penn State Children’s Hospital at the Hershey Medical Center.
In the video below, the brothers visit with teen Lily Jordan before their show in Hershey Saturday night. Lily wasn’t able to make it to their show because she’s battling cancer.
We’re a ‘Sucker’ for a great surprise! Four Diamonds teen Lily Jordan had to miss the Jonas Brothers concert, but some special guests dropped by Penn State Children’s Hospital to visit her before the show. Turn the sound on!Posted by Milton S. Hershey Medical Center on Saturday, August 31, 2019