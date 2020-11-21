(WIVB)– It’s a staple of Christmas music playlists. Jose Feliciano’s iconic song “Feliz Navidad” turns 50 this year.

To celebrate, Feliciano is releasing a new version with 30 guest stars, including shaggy, Michael Bolton, Jason Mraz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and country duo Big and Rich.

He says the song’s message is important to everyone.

“My thought when I wrote the song was that it didn’t matter what language you were singing in. The feeling of Christmas is privy to all of us.” Jose Feliciano

Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” with special guests is available now on Amazon Music.