Josh Allen: 4 Notable Quotes

Josh Allen met with the media on Monday following practice. The Bills quarterback talked about Andrew Luck’s retirement, Mitch Morse’s return, Duke Williams and more. Here’s 4 Notable Quotes from Josh Allen:

Q: With Mitch [Morse] getting back into practicing, do you feel like you guys have gotten back on the same page or is there still a little work to be done to get in sync like you want to be?

A: Well, there’s always work to be done but having Mitch back is obviously great for us as an offense. The knowledge that he brings, the communication, the leadership that he brings. It’s just fun to have him out there again. There’s still a lot of things to work on that we’re going through through practice. Unfortunately we won’t have those in-game reps, but knowing Mitch and his background and how long he’s played at such a high level. So I’m not worried at all.

Q: Could you share a few thoughts on Andrew Luck’s retirement? As a quarterback, what he may have meant to you and some thoughts on the whole situation?

A: Yeah, obviously it’s his decision. And if he made the right decision for him that’s all that matters, really. He was a fun player to watch as a young kid growing up, seeing him at Stanford, being a California kid. Seeing how much passion he played with. He was one of the young stars of this game. It’s sad to see a player that gets injury riddled. You hate to see that. As long as he’s happy with his decision, I think that’s all that matters, really. It’s sad to see him leave the game, but I’m praying for him and his success in his future life as well.

Q: You have Frank [Gore] and LeSean [McCoy] in the backfield and a little bit of Devin [Singletary] as well. What was it like having that full complement of running backs out there with you?

A: It was awesome. They did their job when the opportunity presented themselves. They hit the holes hard and broke out some long runs to it. That just kind of shows our mentality as an offense sticking with the run and trying to establish that. Like I said, earlier on in the game a couple of calls didn’t go our way but we stuck with it and our guys had a lot of mental toughness in that aspect. And like I said, they ran the ball really hard.

Q: What have you seen with Duke Williams, he got an opportunity with the 1s to really block. He had a great block on Gore’s run on the touchdown. What have you seen out of Duke to come up the chart and earn some time?

A: Yeah, it shows his character, it shows what he is as a person. He doesn’t care for all the so-called glory. He’s not afraid to go stick his face in there and get a block and do all the dirty work that needs to be done. He’s one of those players where he’s not going to complain much, he’s not going to talk much. He’s going to go do his job. When the opportunity presents itself, I think we’ve seen that in the last couple of games, he’s had the opportunity to go out and make a couple big plays and he’s done it.