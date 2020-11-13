Josh Allen thanks Bills Mafia for donating to Oishei Children’s Hospital in his late grandmother’s name

(WIVB) – Josh Allen is thanking Bills fans and WNYers for honoring his late grandmother, Patricia Allen, in a special way.

Allen found out his grandmother passed on Saturday- just 24 hours before the game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“She’d want me to play as I normally do- the fun I have out there and the sense of pride I have when I put on that uniform and I represent the Buffalo Bills,” Allen said.

Allen said his grandmother was a huge Buffalo Bills fan.

“I called my family right after the game and just started bawling and they were crying too,” Allen said. “It was a special moment for me and my family.”

Allen helped bring the Bills to a 44-34 win. When Bills fans found out what the quarterback was going through, they turned out in spades.

After a simple tweet, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been donated to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Patricia’s honor.

“It’s overwhelming for sure, but so much good is coming out of such a tough situation that you can’t help smiling at it, and it’s unbelievable,” Allen added.

You can still donate to Oishei in honor of Allen’s grandmother by clicking here.