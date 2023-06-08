BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Allen is scheduled to meet with fans for a Madden cover celebration at 500 Pearl on Thursday evening.

The event is slated to run from 4-8 p.m. and fans are welcome on an invite-only basis.

It was announced by EA Sports at 11 a.m. on Wednesday that Allen will be gracing the cover of the Madden NFL 24 video game, making him the first Bills player to achieve the feat.

