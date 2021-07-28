Josh Duggar’s attorneys accuse government of withholding evidence in child porn case

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former “19 Kids and Counting” reality star Josh Duggar’s attorneys are requesting all Little Rock police department reports and related evidence in his child porn trial, according to a motion filed Monday.

On June 2, the government notified the defense that it had a one-page document — described as a screenshot that law enforcement had from a May 14, 2019 IP address — that they said belonged to Duggar.

The defense requested more information, such as the date of the screenshot, information under certain tabs, and the screenshot in a native format, but claim they were denied.

The information you requested further detailing the downloading of CSAM from your client by 2 other law enforcement agencies is extraneous to the present investigation/case and, therefore, is not covered by the rules of discovery. If you feel we are wrong, please explain to us why the discovery of this information is covered by the rules of evidence. July 16, 2021, email excerpt from USDOJ, per Duggar’s attorney, Justin Gelfand

Duggar’s attorneys say they were also denied the law enforcement reports from Little Rock, Arkansas authorities, which allegedly led to the child porn allegations.

In April, the former reality star was charged in a two-count indictment alleging one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Duggar has pleaded not guilty to both counts.

The jury trial has been postponed until November 30. It will be heard in Fayetteville Federal Court by Judge Timothy Brooks.

Duggar is living with third-party custodians in Washington County until his trial begins.