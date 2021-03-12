Joyful Rescues needs some support after 8 rescue puppies from high-kill shelter were hospitalized for parvovirus

(WIVB) – Joyful Rescues has been helping pets in need find their forever homes in Western New York for 19 years.

Now, the non-profit rescue group needs some help from the community.

Joyful Rescues recently took in a transport of puppies from a high-kill shelter in Grundy, Virginia.

Unfortunately, eight of the puppies became sick with parvovirus- a highly contagious and potentially deadly virus that mostly affects puppies and young dogs.

The puppies had to be hospitalized for treatment- which included injections of plasma from immune dogs, Joyful Rescues executive director and founder Joye Turock said.

“The vaccine is almost 100 percent effective once a pet is 16 weeks or older- that’s why it’s generally a puppy disease,” Turock said. “These guys were vaccinated, but their mothers’ immunity may or may not kick it out of their system before they’re 16 weeks.”

All of the dogs who come into Joyful Rescues from shelters are quarantined for two weeks for this reason, Turock added.

“The incubation is four to 14 days for parvo,” she said. “We watch for it- if somebody doesn’t quite look right, somebody is lying there looking a little lethargic, you give them a treat and they don’t take it- we run a test.”

Three of the puppies are now out of the hospital and recovering at home. Turock says they expect the other five to pull through.

PHOTO/Kaley Lynch

“They’re pretty special puppies,” Turock said. “Sometimes they’re shy and scared of humans when they come from these places, but these guys were all about us- we’re so glad that we saved them.”

The recovered puppies are in good spirits, and were giving out kisses on Thursday.

“They’ve beaten death twice- first at the high-kill shelter, now with parvo,” Turock added.

The cost for the hospitalization for each puppy is between $3,000 to $5,000- possibly up to a $40,000 cost for the non-profit rescue.

The group is asking for the community’s support to help with the cost.

So far, the community has raised about $15,000, Joyful Rescues volunteer Susan Moltrup said.

You can make a donation here.

The puppies who have made it out of the hospital are looking at another couple of weeks to a month before a full recovery, Moltrup added.

If you’re interested in adopting a pet through Joyful Rescues, you can find more information here.

Joyful Rescues- based in the Southern Tier- has been helping pets find their forever homes since 2002.

When asked how many dogs they’ve rescued over the years, Turock estimated about 15,000 to 20,000.

“We’re here forever for our dogs,” Turock said. “We sure would appreciate being able to cover our bills and not have it hurt us financially.”