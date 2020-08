(WIVB) – A judge has given more time to former Congressman Chris Collins before he must report to federal prison.

Collins was supposed to begin his prison sentence in Florida later this month.

His lawyers claim the 70-year-old Collins would face health risks in prison because of the pandemic.

The disgraced former Congressman was sentenced to 26 months in January after pleading guilty to insider trading.

This is just the latest of several extensions Collins has received.