Judge: Long Island woman stabbed British tourist in psychotic episode

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island judge found that a woman who stabbed a British tourist visiting her home did so in a moment of psychosis and is not responsible for second-degree murder.

Newsday reports a county judge issued the verdict in the trial on Wednesday.

The defense and the judge did not dispute that Faye Doomchin of Great Neck fatally stabbed Denise Webster, who was visiting her home with a mutual friend two years ago.

Doomchin attended the week-long non-jury trial via a Skype video call from the jail in Nassau County, making it the first hybrid criminal trial in New York state.