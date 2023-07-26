LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man who was convicted of two armed robberies in Niagara Falls and imprisoned for more than a decade was ordered to be released Wednesday after his lawyers successfully argued prosecutors failed to provide him with conflicting DNA evidence obtained after his conviction.

Judge Betty Calvo-Torres vacated the judgment against 30-year-old Michael Agee and granted his request for a new trial.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman did not indicate whether prosecutors would re-try Agee.

Agee was convicted of first-degree attempted robbery of a furniture store in 2010, and first- and second-degree robbery for a car theft two days later. He was sentenced on March 14, 2013, to 12 years in prison.

Court papers state prosecutors came into possession of a DNA report in October 2013 that cast doubt in Agee being involved, but they never provided the exculpatory evidence to Agee’s attorneys.

Agee did not get a copy of the report until 2021, when a team of investigators and an attorney filed a Freedom of Information law request.

Specifically, the DNA report stated that a knife recovered at the scene of one of the robberies contained DNA that matched another man, Darius Belton, and not Agee, according to court papers.

Judge Calvo-Torres wrote that the DNA evidence, combined with testimony from Belton that he, and not Agee, committed the crime, “demonstrated a reasonable probability that had the newly discovered DNA evidence been produced at trail, the verdict would have been more favorable to the defendant.”

Agee was being held at a state prison in Wyoming County. His earliest possible release date was listed as March 2027.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.