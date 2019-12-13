Judge rules Hamburg highway chief can keep using SUV for now

HAMBURG, NY (WIVB) State Supreme Court Justice Dennis Ward handed down a temporary restraining order Friday allowing the Hamburg Town Highway Superintendent to continue using a town owned SUV to get back and forth to work.

“This board is being overly petty and political,” said Ted Casey, town highway superintendent. “They’ve spent more time on this vehicle than they have on the highway budget.”

Casey believes it was an over-reach by the Hamburg Town Board to suspend for 60 days his ability to use a town SUV to get back and forth to work. He admitted to sometimes taking it to places like the movies, but he said that was so he would be better equipped to respond to emergency calls.

Town Supervisor Jim Shaw didn’t buy that argument and was part of the unanimous vote by the board on Monday evening. “He made all those debating points before. The board unanimously passed the resolution and essentially he says, ‘I’ll thumb my nose at you’ So, it’s almost as if he’s begging us to give him a little rap on the knuckles.”

But Casey hired a lawyer, and found documentation he believes gives him the right to keep the take-home SUV. He filed an Article 78 challenge and late Friday afternoon, State Supreme Court Justice Dennis Ward granted a Temporary restraining order prohibiting the Town from taking away the highway chief’s use of the SUV at the close of business Friday.

At least until another judge hears the case next week, Casey gets to keep using the SUV, according to his attorney, Bradley Marble. “My client is certainly very happy the Temporary Restraining Order was put into effect because this will allow him, while this is going on until the judge has an opportunity to review it next week, to continue to serve the residents of the Town of Hamburg.”

State Supreme Court Justice Frank Sedita is scheduled to hear the case on December 18 and then decide whether or not to grant a preliminary injunction, which would be more permanent than the temporary restraining order.