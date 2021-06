LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – A judge has ruled in favor of the Lancaster School District in a lawsuit over face masks.

The parents of two children with asthma sued the district over requiring students to wear a mask, unless they have a doctor’s note.

The lawsuit claimed the children had trouble breathing on a hot day.

The judge ruled that it’s logical to have documentation for a medical exemption.

He said the lawsuit was “A mad-dash to the court-house” to attract attention.