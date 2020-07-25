Judge temporarily blocks public release of Buffalo Police disciplinary records

(WIVB) – A State Supreme Court judge has temporarily blocked the public release of individual disciplinary records for Buffalo Police and Buffalo firefighters for allegations that are pending or unsubstantiated.

Hon. Frank Sedita III issued the decision Friday after the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association and the Buffalo Professional Firefighters Association filed a claim Wednesday saying that the release of information about pending allegations would destroy the reputation and privacy of the police officers and firefighters involved and threaten their and their families’ safety.

Hon. Sedita has issued a temporary restraining order against the City of Buffalo, the mayor, and the fire and police commissioners to prevent them from releasing the information. They have until Aug. 14 to show cause as to why the information needs to be released.

The police and fire unions’ lawsuit is in response to NYS’s repeal of Section 50-A of the state’s Civil Rights Law, which had prevented public access of certain personnel records of police officers, firefighters, or law enforcement.