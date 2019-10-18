Jurassic World Live takes over KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Jurassic World Live is taking over Key Bank Center the next few days.

Oct 18, 2019 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Oct 19, 2019 11 a.m. / 3 p.m. / 7 p.m

11 a.m. / 3 p.m. / 7 p.m Oct 20, 2019 12 p.m. / 4 p.m.

Tickets are still available. You can find them and more information here.

“We’re really creating a spectacle and an environment where you really feel like you’re there,” said Performance Director, A.J. Peterson.

The live show is set between the movies “Jurassic World” and its sequel. “We have an original story that centers around a dinosaur that has never been seen,” said Peterson.

Writers tied both original stories into the details of Jurassic World Live. So you’ll still see fan favorites like raptor Blue and a 42 foot T-Rex!

The creatures are brought to life by animatronics and performers. Those actors are called “Dino-Teers,” and are transformed with costumes weighing more than 100 pounds. They control all the motions of the dinosaurs from inside.

For performer Bob Gardener, being involved is a dream come true. “I’ve loved the Jurassic Franchise since I was 8 years old,” he said. “I would run around like a raptor and now i get to do it in a state of the art show.”

When you come to the show you can expect an up close and personal experience. “The reactions from kids and families are amazing,” said Peterson. “We have the floor seating where the kids are literally inches away from the dinosaurs.”