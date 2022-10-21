BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Generations of fans will be heading to KeyBank Center for the Jurassic World live tour. Jurassic World is coming to life with dinosaurs from the iconic franchise. “The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers.”

You can catch shows on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., or Sunday, Oct. 23 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online here or at the KeyBank Center box office. Ticket prices start at $20.

News 4’s Chelsea Lovell spent the morning talking to the actors, learning about what it takes to be one of the dinosaurs, and about their roles in the show!