Jury enters third day of deliberations to decide if Calhoun committed hate crimes

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) A Buffalo jury will need a third day to try and reach a unanimous decision on whether a Lockport man committed hate crimes with his actions after her car rear-ended his car in North Buffalo last July.

It’s the case pf Jeffrey Calhoun, 63, of Lockport who was videotaped holding onto a woman who had just rear ended his car on Colvin Avenue near Sanders Road in North Buffalo. Witnesses also say they say him display a handgun.

On Thursday, the jury asked to listen again to the 911 call made by a woman who pulled up behind the crash and saw the moments just before what happened in that cell phone video. Jody Stills testified that she saw a woman walking quickly away from the crash scene and a man grabbing her from behind casing her to go to the ground.

That testimony may help the prosecution prove unlawful imprisonment or menacing but it may also help the defense prove that it didn’t rise to the level of a hate crime. Jeffrey Calhoun has maintained that he believed she was trying to leave the scene of the accident and that’s what he says started all of this.

The jury also asked to listen again to the testimony of Steven Edwards, another witness who pulled up after the crash and described the confrontation as ‘a weird standoff’ where Calhoun wouldn’t let go of her purse and the victim also wouldn’t let go of it.

Deliberations resume Friday at 9 a.m. State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Burns told the jury to ‘Go home. Don’t talk about the case and don’t think about the case.’